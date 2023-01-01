Italian salad in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve italian salad
Pie O My Pizza
2095 Bentley Plaza, Fenton
|Italian House Salad
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncini's and Parmesan Cheese
Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering
972 S. Highway Drive, Fenton
|Seasonal Salad (Italian Chopped Salad)
|$10.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoncini, Green Olive, Shredded Parm, Red Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette
|STL-Style Italian Salad
|$10.95
Mixture of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuces, Topped with Parmigiano Cheese, Pimentos, Red Onions, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese & Served with Housemade Balsamic Dressing