Italian salad in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Pie O My Pizza

2095 Bentley Plaza, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian House Salad$7.95
Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncini's and Parmesan Cheese
More about Pie O My Pizza
Item pic

 

Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering

972 S. Highway Drive, Fenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Salad (Italian Chopped Salad)$10.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Pepperoncini, Green Olive, Shredded Parm, Red Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette
STL-Style Italian Salad$10.95
Mixture of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuces, Topped with Parmigiano Cheese, Pimentos, Red Onions, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese & Served with Housemade Balsamic Dressing
More about Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering

