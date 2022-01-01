Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Fenton
/
Fenton
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Fenton restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Viviano's New Fenton
55 Fenton Plaza, Fenton
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$13.50
More about Viviano's New Fenton
Giuseppe's
972 S. Highway Drive, Fenton
No reviews yet
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
$9.95
More about Giuseppe's
Browse other tasty dishes in Fenton
Ravioli
Garlic Bread
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Garlic Cheese Bread
More near Fenton to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Eureka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston