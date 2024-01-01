Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Fenwick Island
/
Fenwick Island
/
Shrimp Salad
Fenwick Island restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Harpoon Hanna's
39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$16.99
Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.
More about Harpoon Hanna's
Ocean Side
205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
$15.00
1/4 Pound of Shrimp Salad
$8.00
More about Ocean Side
