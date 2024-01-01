Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad sandwiches in Fenwick Island

Fenwick Island restaurants
Toast

Fenwick Island restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches

Harpoon Hanna's

39064 Harpoon Rd, Fenwick Island

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.99
Served on a Kaiser roll or stuffed in a tomato.
More about Harpoon Hanna's
Ocean Side

205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island

TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Ocean Side

