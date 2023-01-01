Fer - 41-10 29th Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
41-10 29th Street, Queens NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street
No Reviews
42-22 Crescent Street Queens, NY 11101
View restaurant
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
No Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurant