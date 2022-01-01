Go
Fergaria Pizza image

Fergaria Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

268 N Main St.

Seneca, IL 61360

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

268 N Main St., Seneca IL 61360

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

No.4 Social Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fergy's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marseilles Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Marseilles Family Restaurant has been family-owned and operated since October 2016. In our restaurant, we have a strong commitment to our community.
We strive for high-quality service and homestyle meals at a reasonable price. We have something on the menu for everyone! We are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, we offer lunch and dinner specials daily along with our homemade soups.
We are open seven days a week, stop by and try something new!

EJ Karz Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fergaria Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston