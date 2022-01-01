Fergus Falls restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fergus Falls restaurants
More about Steel Wheels
Steel Wheels
423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls
|Popular items
|Korean Pork Wings
|$14.00
Tender fall off the bone pork with Korean BBQ Sauce
|Greek Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Feta, cream cheese, dates and pecans deep fried then drizzled with a honey garlic sauce
|Gyro
|$12.50
Seasoned beef-lamb, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives and tzatziki served on a pita with a choice of a side
More about Palmer's Kitchen + Bar
Palmer's Kitchen + Bar
1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr., Fergus Falls
|Popular items
|Bacon Smash
|$13.00
A CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SMASH BURGER STYLE
|Smushroom + Swiss
|$13.00
SAUTEED MSUHROOM + SWISS CHEESE
|Spinach + Strawberry
|$13.00
SPINACH, RASPBERRY VINAGRETTE, STRAWBERRIES, RED ONION, BACON, PECANS, GORGONZOLA