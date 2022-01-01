Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fergus Falls restaurants you'll love

Fergus Falls restaurants
  • Fergus Falls

Must-try Fergus Falls restaurants

Banner pic

 

Steel Wheels

423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Pork Wings$14.00
Tender fall off the bone pork with Korean BBQ Sauce
Greek Spring Rolls$12.00
Feta, cream cheese, dates and pecans deep fried then drizzled with a honey garlic sauce
Gyro$12.50
Seasoned beef-lamb, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives and tzatziki served on a pita with a choice of a side
More about Steel Wheels
Main pic

 

Palmer's Kitchen + Bar

1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr., Fergus Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Smash$13.00
A CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SMASH BURGER STYLE
Smushroom + Swiss$13.00
SAUTEED MSUHROOM + SWISS CHEESE
Spinach + Strawberry$13.00
SPINACH, RASPBERRY VINAGRETTE, STRAWBERRIES, RED ONION, BACON, PECANS, GORGONZOLA
More about Palmer's Kitchen + Bar
The Fabled Farmer image

 

The Fabled Farmer

412 W. Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fabled Farmer

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fergus Falls

Mac And Cheese

Margherita Pizza

