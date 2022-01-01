Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Fergus Falls

Go
Fergus Falls restaurants
Toast

Fergus Falls restaurants that serve pudding

Banner pic

 

Steel Wheels

423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
Served with a mixed fruit compote
More about Steel Wheels
Banner pic

 

Palmer's Kitchen + Bar - 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr., Fergus Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jello/ Pudding$2.00
More about Palmer's Kitchen + Bar - 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Fergus Falls

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fergus Falls to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston