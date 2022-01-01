Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Fergus Falls
/
Fergus Falls
/
Pudding
Fergus Falls restaurants that serve pudding
Steel Wheels
423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$8.00
Served with a mixed fruit compote
More about Steel Wheels
Palmer's Kitchen + Bar - 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.
1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr., Fergus Falls
No reviews yet
Jello/ Pudding
$2.00
More about Palmer's Kitchen + Bar - 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.
Browse other tasty dishes in Fergus Falls
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Fergus Falls to explore
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Becker
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Elk River
No reviews yet
Albertville
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(176 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(787 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston