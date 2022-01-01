Go
Joyride Taco

302 North Gilbert Road

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Joyrice and Tomatillo Salsa$4.00
Crispy Fish Taco$4.50
Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$3.50
Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
The Standard Taco$3.75
Slow roasted chicken, avocado, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, aji amarillo
Location

302 North Gilbert Road

Gilbert AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

