Fermata in G

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

No reviews yet

Duke's is a locally cultivated cocktail bar occupying a historic location that, since 1933, has been serving delicious libations to the hardworking people of Healdsburg, CA. Our mission is to provide a welcoming watering hole for locals and tourists alike, free of pretension and full of enjoyment, education and experimentation. Our menu showcases locally made spirits, beer and wine as well as a unique selection of brands from across the ocean. When it comes to the products we use behind the bar - If we can make it or grow it ourselves, we will. If we can’t, we will make sure it is the best we can buy.

