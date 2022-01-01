Fern Bar - 6780 Depot St Suite 120
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6780 Depot St Suite 120, Sebastopol CA 95472
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Sebastopol - Sebastopol
No Reviews
150 Weeks Way Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurant
Blue Ridge Kitchen - 6770 McKinley St Ste 150
No Reviews
6770 McKinley St Ste 150 Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurant