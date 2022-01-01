Go
Banner picView gallery

Fern Bar - 6780 Depot St Suite 120

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6780 Depot St Suite 120

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6780 Depot St Suite 120, Sebastopol CA 95472

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol
orange star3.6 • 1,687
230 Petaluma Ave Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Sebastopol - Sebastopol
orange starNo Reviews
150 Weeks Way Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Blue Ridge Kitchen - 6770 McKinley St Ste 150
orange starNo Reviews
6770 McKinley St Ste 150 Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
orange starNo Reviews
173 Pleasant Hill N Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro
orange star3.8 • 817
6811 Laguna Park Way Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H
orange starNo Reviews
2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sebastopol

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fern Bar - 6780 Depot St Suite 120

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston