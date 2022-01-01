Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fernandina Beach

Go
Fernandina Beach restaurants
Toast

Fernandina Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

V Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

V Pizza

2709 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner

2006 S. 8th St., Fernandina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips$13.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Chicken Salad Plate$12.99
Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.
More about Beach Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Fernandina Beach

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fernandina Beach to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Saint Simons Island

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston