Chicken salad in Fernandina Beach
Fernandina Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about V Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza
2709 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about Beach Diner
Beach Diner
2006 S. 8th St., Fernandina Beach
|Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips
|$13.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$12.99
Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.