Fernando's CityLine

Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients

1250 State Street #100

Popular Items

Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Beef Fajitas$20.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Mario$16.50
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
No. 1$11.75
Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach and served with Mexican rice and beans
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Ground Beef Taco$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with ground beef
Combo Fajitas$21.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Fernando$19.50
Cheese enchilada, chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, soft cheese taco, and homemade pork tamale served with Mexican rice and beans
Side Salsa$1.75
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Location

1250 State Street #100

Richardson TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
