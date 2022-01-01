Fernando's Midway

José

Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine.

Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food.

José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon.

