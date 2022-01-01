Go
Toast

Fernando's Midway

Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Rita Rocks$11.00
*Anita Rita Anejo$17.75
*Rita Swirl$12.00
*Anita Rita Silver$13.75
No. 5$11.75
One beef taco and one enchilada with your choice of cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom, served with Mexican rice and beans
*Rita Frozen$11.00
*Anita Rita Repo$15.75
*Rita Silver$14.25
No. 7$11.75
Two soft or crispy tacos with your choice of chicken or beef and served with Mexican rice and beans
No. 1$11.75
Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach and served with Mexican rice and beans
See full menu

Location

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bachman Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ojos Wings y Pizza

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Ojos Wings y Pizza. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on mas-wings.com.

Simply Cocktail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

José

No reviews yet

Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine.
Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food.
José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston