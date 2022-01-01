Ferndale restaurants you'll love

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ferndale

Ferndale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Ferndale restaurants

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Feta Fattoush$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$7.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.00
Marinated chicken breast with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Rosie O'Grady's image

 

Rosie O'Grady's

279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosie's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
Rosie's Best Burger$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
More about Rosie O'Grady's
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Howe's Bayou

22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bisque
Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.
Voodoo Shrimp App$10.95
Marinated large shrimp, grilled and tossed in our voodoo sauce featuring fresh Rosemary and Worcestershire sauce
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Hearty chicken and sausage gumbo, with Okra and a rich brown roux
More about Howe's Bayou
The Fly Trap image

 

The Fly Trap

22950 Woodward Ave., Ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Flannel Hash$11.95
hot spiced beef brisket, potatoes, roasted beets & caramelized onion topped with two eggs how you like 'em; gets toast too!
Forager$11.95
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked gouda & greens rumbled with eggs; comes with house spuds and toast.
B.L.A.T.+C.$11.95
an omelette stuffed with pepper bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato and cheddar; comes with house spuds and browns.
More about The Fly Trap
Sakana Sushi Lounge image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sakana Sushi Lounge

22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll Maki$6.00
Crab stick, Avocado, Cucumber
8 pieces Cut
Salmon$3.50
Yellow Tail$3.50
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
One Eyed Betty's image

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Poutine$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
The Imposter$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Fwanch Deep$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
More about One Eyed Betty's
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

CORNER grill, bar + game room

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
brisket sliders (3)$14.00
sliced beef brisket, purple cabbage slaw, house cheese whiz, house BBQ, Hawaiian slider buns
CORNER chicken sandwich$14.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
mac n' cheese for one (v)$13.00
cavatappi, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, milk, toasted breadcrumbs
More about CORNER grill, bar + game room
Pop's for Italian image

 

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Marinara Sauce, melted Provolone, Bucatini Noodles
Fried Calamari$15.00
Fresh Squid, Pickled Fresnos, Lime, Romesco Aioli
More about Pop's for Italian
Otus Supply image

 

Otus Supply

345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (1056 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Otus Supply
Restaurant banner

 

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$7.00
AAC Roll$6.00
Tsunami Roll$13.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Como's Restaurant image

 

Como's Restaurant

22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your Own (Small)$13.00
Additional Cost per topping
Cheese bread$12.00
Herbed Cheese Bread. Served with
Marinara.
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
More about Como's Restaurant
Papa's Drive Thru image

 

Papa's Drive Thru

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Seasoned Fries$3.19
Crispy Seasoned Fries
10pc Nugget$3.99
Chicken Nuggets served with one small dipping sauce
20pc Wing Dings$19.99
Regular or spicy served with two small condiment
More about Papa's Drive Thru
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore

Downtown Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ferndale to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston