Ferndale restaurants you'll love

CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Chicken Feta Fattoush
|$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$7.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Rosie O'Grady's
279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Rosie's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
|Rosie's Best Burger
|$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Howe's Bayou
22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bisque
Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.
|Voodoo Shrimp App
|$10.95
Marinated large shrimp, grilled and tossed in our voodoo sauce featuring fresh Rosemary and Worcestershire sauce
|Gumbo Ya-Ya
Hearty chicken and sausage gumbo, with Okra and a rich brown roux
The Fly Trap
22950 Woodward Ave., Ferndale
|Popular items
|Red Flannel Hash
|$11.95
hot spiced beef brisket, potatoes, roasted beets & caramelized onion topped with two eggs how you like 'em; gets toast too!
|Forager
|$11.95
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked gouda & greens rumbled with eggs; comes with house spuds and toast.
|B.L.A.T.+C.
|$11.95
an omelette stuffed with pepper bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato and cheddar; comes with house spuds and browns.
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sakana Sushi Lounge
22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|California Roll Maki
|$6.00
Crab stick, Avocado, Cucumber
8 pieces Cut
|Salmon
|$3.50
|Yellow Tail
|$3.50
SANDWICHES
One Eyed Betty's
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Poutine
|$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
|The Imposter
|$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Fwanch Deep
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
CORNER grill, bar + game room
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|brisket sliders (3)
|$14.00
sliced beef brisket, purple cabbage slaw, house cheese whiz, house BBQ, Hawaiian slider buns
|CORNER chicken sandwich
|$14.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
|mac n' cheese for one (v)
|$13.00
cavatappi, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, milk, toasted breadcrumbs
Pop's for Italian
280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Marinara Sauce, melted Provolone, Bucatini Noodles
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Fresh Squid, Pickled Fresnos, Lime, Romesco Aioli
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$7.00
|AAC Roll
|$6.00
|Tsunami Roll
|$13.00
Como's Restaurant
22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Create Your Own (Small)
|$13.00
Additional Cost per topping
|Cheese bread
|$12.00
Herbed Cheese Bread. Served with
Marinara.
|Caesar
|$10.50
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
Papa's Drive Thru
900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale
|Popular items
|Medium Seasoned Fries
|$3.19
Crispy Seasoned Fries
|10pc Nugget
|$3.99
Chicken Nuggets served with one small dipping sauce
|20pc Wing Dings
|$19.99
Regular or spicy served with two small condiment