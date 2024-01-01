Caesar salad in Ferndale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad (Large)$40.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chopped Egg, Parmesan Cheese
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese (Dressing will come on the side)
Caesar Salad (Medium)$25.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chopped Egg, Parmesan Cheese
More about Pop's for Italian
Como's Restaurant image

 

Como's Restaurant -

22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza LG$28.00
Boursin & Brick Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Chicken, Caesar Dressing
More about Como's Restaurant -
Papa's Drive Thru image

 

Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.98
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

