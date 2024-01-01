Caesar salad in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Pop's for Italian
Pop's for Italian
280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Caesar Salad (Large)
|$40.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chopped Egg, Parmesan Cheese
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese (Dressing will come on the side)
|Caesar Salad (Medium)
|$25.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chopped Egg, Parmesan Cheese
More about Como's Restaurant -
Como's Restaurant -
22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza LG
|$28.00
Boursin & Brick Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Chicken, Caesar Dressing