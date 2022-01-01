Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve chicken salad

New York Bagel image

 

New York Bagel - Ferndale

23316 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$0.00
Available by the quarter pound and half pound.
More about New York Bagel - Ferndale
Item pic

 

Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cheese
Greek Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olives, beets & peppers
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
Item pic

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
vegan chicken patty tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, vegan cheese, red onion, vegan ranch
More about One Eyed Betty's

