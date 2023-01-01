Chicken sandwiches in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
Hand breaded chicken fillet on a briouch bun with lettuce and tomatoes
|#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Fresh hand battered fried chicken breast on a briouch bun with lettuce tomato. fries and a pop
The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|CORNER chicken sandwich
|$16.50
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun