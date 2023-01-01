Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ferndale

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Ferndale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich image

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.00
with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (halal)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Item pic

 

MaryBelles

23250 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LS Chicken Sandwich With Fries$9.99
More about MaryBelles
Item pic

 

Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.29
Hand breaded chicken fillet on a briouch bun with lettuce and tomatoes
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Fresh hand battered fried chicken breast on a briouch bun with lettuce tomato. fries and a pop
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CORNER chicken sandwich$16.50
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
More about The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
Item pic

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
arugula, vegan ranch, gluten free bun
More about One Eyed Betty's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale

Tacos

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Fries

Chili

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore

Downtown Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ferndale to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston