Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ferndale

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Ferndale restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed greens, house-made blue cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce
pickled red onions and fresh watermelon radish
Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed greens, house-made Thai peanut butter dressing,
crispy wonton strips & roasted peanuts
More about One Eyed Betty's
Item pic

 

Tigerlily

231 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00
iceberg . basil . mint . cilantro
More about Tigerlily
Item pic

 

Public House

241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.00
grilled chicken . iceberg . cole slaw . wonton . sweet chili . peanut . carrot . ginger vinaigrette
More about Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale

Eel

Carrot Cake

Nachos

Shrimp Tempura

Cake

Katsu

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore

Downtown Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Ferndale to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston