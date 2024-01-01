Chicken wraps in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about One Eyed Betty's
SANDWICHES
One Eyed Betty's
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
mixed greens, house-made blue cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce
pickled red onions and fresh watermelon radish
|Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
mixed greens, house-made Thai peanut butter dressing,
crispy wonton strips & roasted peanuts
More about Tigerlily
Tigerlily
231 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$14.00
iceberg . basil . mint . cilantro