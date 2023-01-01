Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve chocolate cake

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dream Cake$5.00
Chocolate Dream Cake$5.00
Triple chocolate cake. (vegan, gluten-free)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Cake$13.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Double Chocolate Cake$3.99
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
Public House

241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake V$9.00
chocolate cake, peanut butter cream, peanut butter ganache
More about Public House

