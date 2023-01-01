Chocolate cake in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Chocolate Dream Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Dream Cake
|$5.00
Triple chocolate cake. (vegan, gluten-free)
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale
|Slice of Double Chocolate Cake
|$3.99