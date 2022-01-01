Cookies in Ferndale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ferndale restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.00
Robust molasses flavor brimming with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. (vegan)
Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.00
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
New York Bagel image

 

New York Bagel - Ferndale

23316 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$2.99
More about New York Bagel - Ferndale
Como's Restaurant image

 

Como's Restaurant

22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Dish Cookie$12.00
Milk, Semi-Sweet and Dark Chocolate Chips Mixed With Homemade Cookie Dough
More about Como's Restaurant
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dan & Dylan's chocolate chip cookie skillet$6.50
More about The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

