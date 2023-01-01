Crispy chicken in Ferndale
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Spicy Crispy chicken
|$20.00
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale
|#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
Fresh hand battered fried chicken breast on a briouch bun with lettuce tomato. fries and a pop