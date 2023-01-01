Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve crispy chicken

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy chicken$20.00
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Fresh hand battered fried chicken breast on a briouch bun with lettuce tomato. fries and a pop
Barrel House

22740 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Served with Seasoned Fries
