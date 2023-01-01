Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve fish tacos

Sakana Sushi Lounge image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sakana Sushi Lounge

22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$9.50
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Mezcal

201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage
More about Mezcal

Map

