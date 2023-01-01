Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Fish Tacos
Ferndale restaurants that serve fish tacos
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sakana Sushi Lounge
22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Avg 4.2
(752 reviews)
Fish Taco
$9.50
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Mezcal
201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos (3)
$15.00
Flour tortilla, tilapia with butter, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, avocado and pickled cabbage
More about Mezcal
