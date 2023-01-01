Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
MaryBelles

23250 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LS Chicken Sandwich With Fries$9.99
More about MaryBelles
Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.29
Hand breaded chicken fillet on a briouch bun with lettuce and tomatoes
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.99
Fresh hand battered fried chicken breast on a briouch bun with lettuce tomato. fries and a pop
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

