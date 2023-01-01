Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ferndale

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Ferndale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Detroit Fleat

1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Grilled Chicken$3.00
More about Detroit Fleat
Banner pic

 

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken breast$8.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Item pic

 

Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cheese
Grilled Chicken Pita$7.29
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mayo letuuce tomatoes and cheese
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Cake

Hot Chocolate

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Nachos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore

Downtown Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ferndale to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston