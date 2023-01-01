Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Hot Chocolate
Ferndale restaurants that serve hot chocolate
New York Bagel - Ferndale
23316 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$1.99
More about New York Bagel - Ferndale
Como's Restaurant -
22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Adult Hot Chocolate
$11.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Hot Chocolate & whipped Cream
More about Como's Restaurant -
