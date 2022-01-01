Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Hummus
Ferndale restaurants that serve hummus
New York Bagel - Ferndale
23316 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Hummus Sandwich
$1.99
More about New York Bagel - Ferndale
Public House
241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Spicy Hummus V
$12.00
roasted garlic, pepita crunch, naan, cilantro, charred shishito peppers
More about Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale
Cookies
Salmon
Turkey Clubs
Cheese Fries
Tacos
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Cucumber Salad
Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore
Downtown Ferndale
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More near Ferndale to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston