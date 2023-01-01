Pies in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve pies
Detroit Fleat
1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
|Shepherd's Pie Bowl
|$15.00
Beef, Peas, Carrots, Corn & Cheesy Potatoes
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Spinach Pie (1)
|$6.00
A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill, and onions baked between layers of filo dough.
(vegetarian)
|Spinach Pie (piece)
|$7.00
A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill and onions between layers of filo dough. (vegetarian)
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Howe's Bayou
22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.95