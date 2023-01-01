Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ferndale

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Ferndale restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Detroit Fleat

1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie Bowl$15.00
Beef, Peas, Carrots, Corn & Cheesy Potatoes
More about Detroit Fleat
Item pic

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pie (1)$6.00
A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill, and onions baked between layers of filo dough.
(vegetarian)
Spinach Pie (piece)$7.00
A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill and onions between layers of filo dough. (vegetarian)
Spinach Pie (piece)$7.00
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Howe's Bayou

22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.95
More about Howe's Bayou
Como's Restaurant image

 

Como's Restaurant -

22812 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Pie$11.00
Cinnamon, Whiskey & Pineapple
More about Como's Restaurant -

Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Steak Frites

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore

Downtown Ferndale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ferndale to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston