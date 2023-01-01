Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Ferndale

Go
Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Ferndale restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Detroit Fleat

1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slider Trio$16.00
Choose any 3 sliders. No modifications.
More about Detroit Fleat
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Slider Trio$11.00
Slider trio consisting of a cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, and lamb burger.
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Banner pic

 

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kobe Beef Sliders$18.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
brisket sliders (3)$16.00
sliced beef brisket, purple cabbage slaw, house cheese whiz, house BBQ, Hawaiian slider buns
More about The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
Item pic

 

Public House

241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Apple Slider$5.00
ground chicken and green apple/ bacon jam/ avocado
Pit Beef Slider$5.00
Smoked Gouda, Bread & Butter Pickles, Tiger Sauce, White Onion
Seared Salmon Slider$5.00
lemon oregano marinated Scottish salmon/ cucumbers/ minted yogurt sauce/ roasted red pepper relish
More about Public House

