Sliders in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve sliders
Detroit Fleat
1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
|Slider Trio
|$16.00
Choose any 3 sliders. No modifications.
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Slider Trio
|$11.00
Slider trio consisting of a cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, and lamb burger.
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Kobe Beef Sliders
|$18.00
The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|brisket sliders (3)
|$16.00
sliced beef brisket, purple cabbage slaw, house cheese whiz, house BBQ, Hawaiian slider buns
Public House
241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale
|Chicken Apple Slider
|$5.00
ground chicken and green apple/ bacon jam/ avocado
|Pit Beef Slider
|$5.00
Smoked Gouda, Bread & Butter Pickles, Tiger Sauce, White Onion
|Seared Salmon Slider
|$5.00
lemon oregano marinated Scottish salmon/ cucumbers/ minted yogurt sauce/ roasted red pepper relish