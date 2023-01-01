Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Street tacos in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Street Tacos
Ferndale restaurants that serve street tacos
Detroit Fleat
1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
No reviews yet
Street Taco Salad
$11.00
Fresh Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Served with Avocado Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about Detroit Fleat
Mezcal
201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
No reviews yet
3 Street Taco Combo
$15.00
Comes with rice and beans.
More about Mezcal
Browse other tasty dishes in Ferndale
Cookies
Cheeseburgers
Cheese Fries
Waffles
Nachos
Chopped Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Neighborhoods within Ferndale to explore
Downtown Ferndale
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More near Ferndale to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(369 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston