Taco salad in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve taco salad

Detroit Fleat

1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Taco Salad$12.00
Fresh Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Served with Avocado Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about Detroit Fleat
Mezcal

201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.
More about Mezcal
SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$16.00
mixed greens, cheddar, seasoned ground beef, pico, jalapeno, flour tortilla, adobo ranch
More about One Eyed Betty's

