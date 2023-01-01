Taco salad in Ferndale
Ferndale restaurants that serve taco salad
Detroit Fleat
1820 East 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
|Street Taco Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Served with Avocado Cilantro Lime Dressing
Mezcal
201 E 9 Mile Rd., Ferndale
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.