Vegetable tempura in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Vegetable Tempura
Ferndale restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sakana Sushi Lounge
22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Avg 4.2
(752 reviews)
Vegetable Tempura
$7.50
Vegetable Tempura Maki
$8.00
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Tigerlily
231 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Tempura Vegetable Roll
$10.00
season vegetable . fried
More about Tigerlily
