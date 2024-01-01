Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Sakana Sushi Lounge image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sakana Sushi Lounge

22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura$7.50
Vegetable Tempura Maki$8.00
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Item pic

 

Tigerlily

231 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Vegetable Roll$10.00
season vegetable . fried
More about Tigerlily

