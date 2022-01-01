Downtown Ferndale bars & lounges you'll love
Rosie O'Grady's
279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Rosie's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Hand Breaded and made to order.
|Rosie's Best Burger
|$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
6 Served with Ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
One Eyed Betty's
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Poutine
|$11.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy, Pork Belly Confit, Poached Egg, Chives
|The Imposter
|$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Fwanch Deep
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Horseradish Sauce. Au Jus
CORNER grill, bar + game room
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|vegetarian mushroom burger
|$13.00
wild mushroom blend, panko, parmesan, charred onion aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
|bag of fries (v,gf)
|$6.00
served with house ketchup
|CORNER chicken sandwich
|$14.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun