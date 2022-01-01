Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Downtown Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Downtown Ferndale
/
Chili
Downtown Ferndale restaurants that serve chili
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Chili Tuna Roll
$11.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
No reviews yet
quinoa and sweet potato vegan chili
$6.50
quinoa, tomato, sweet potato, beans
More about The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
