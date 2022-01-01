Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Downtown Ferndale
Ferndale
Downtown Ferndale
Chocolate Cake
Downtown Ferndale restaurants that serve chocolate cake
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Avg 4.7
(833 reviews)
Chocolate Dream Cake
$4.00
Triple chocolate cupcake. (gluten-free, vegan)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Cake
$13.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
