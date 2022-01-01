Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown Ferndale restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown Ferndale restaurants
Toast

Must-try Downtown Ferndale restaurants

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image

CHICKEN

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.7 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fattoush
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, parsley, and toasted pita chips, tossed with fattoush dressing. (vegan, dairy-free, soy-free)
Chicken Feta Fattoush$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
Crushed Lentil
Red lentils with onion & spices. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
Rosie O'Grady's image

 

Rosie O'Grady's

279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Italian$8.00
cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing
Buffalo Tender Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in housemade buffalo sauce and wrapped in flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with Fries.
Rosie's Best Burger$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
More about Rosie O'Grady's
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Howe's Bayou

22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Po'Boy$11.95
Mississippi farm raised Catfish Blackened or Mustard fried, served with southern slaw, house made chips and our Cajun remoulade.
Side Macaroni and Cheese$4.95
Rich creamy shells baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.95
Bunch of seasoned fried shrimp, served with southern slaw, house made chips and cocktail sauce
More about Howe's Bayou
Banner pic

 

Inyo Restaurant and Lounge

22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Inyo Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Edamame$5.00
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
One Eyed Betty's image

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Imposter$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Southern Chicken$14.00
Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fried crispy, Balsamic, Garlic, Salt and Pepper
More about One Eyed Betty's
CORNER grill, bar + game room image

 

CORNER grill, bar + game room

344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CORNER chicken sandwich$15.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
bag of fries (v,gf)$6.50
served with house ketchup
the CORNER burger$15.00
two beef patties, velveeta, smoked gouda, bibb lettuce, pickles, pickled onion, house thousand island, and toasted brioche
More about CORNER grill, bar + game room
Pop's for Italian image

 

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Calamari$15.00
Fresh Squid, Pickled Fresnos, Lime, Romesco Aioli
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Marinara Sauce, melted Provolone, Bucatini Noodles
More about Pop's for Italian

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Ferndale

Calamari

Salmon

Sliders

Chocolate Cake

Pudding

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston