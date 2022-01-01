Downtown Ferndale restaurants you'll love
Must-try Downtown Ferndale restaurants
More about Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
CHICKEN
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Fattoush
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, parsley, and toasted pita chips, tossed with fattoush dressing. (vegan, dairy-free, soy-free)
|Chicken Feta Fattoush
|$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
|Crushed Lentil
Red lentils with onion & spices. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
More about Rosie O'Grady's
Rosie O'Grady's
279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|The Italian
|$8.00
cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing
|Buffalo Tender Wrap
|$11.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in housemade buffalo sauce and wrapped in flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with Fries.
|Rosie's Best Burger
|$12.00
Half Pound Burger served on a brioche bun with LTO and pickle. Fries on the side.
More about Howe's Bayou
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Howe's Bayou
22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$11.95
Mississippi farm raised Catfish Blackened or Mustard fried, served with southern slaw, house made chips and our Cajun remoulade.
|Side Macaroni and Cheese
|$4.95
Rich creamy shells baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.95
Bunch of seasoned fried shrimp, served with southern slaw, house made chips and cocktail sauce
More about Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
22871 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
|Popular items
|Inyo Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
|Edamame
|$5.00
More about One Eyed Betty's
SANDWICHES
One Eyed Betty's
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
|Popular items
|The Imposter
|$16.00
Beyond Meat Patty, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Southern Chicken
|$14.00
Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, Mayo, Brioche Bun
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Fried crispy, Balsamic, Garlic, Salt and Pepper
More about CORNER grill, bar + game room
CORNER grill, bar + game room
344 W 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale
|Popular items
|CORNER chicken sandwich
|$15.00
provolone, tomato, house slaw, pickles,
mayonnaise, brioche bun
|bag of fries (v,gf)
|$6.50
served with house ketchup
|the CORNER burger
|$15.00
two beef patties, velveeta, smoked gouda, bibb lettuce, pickles, pickled onion, house thousand island, and toasted brioche