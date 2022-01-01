Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Downtown Ferndale
Ferndale
Downtown Ferndale
French Fries
Downtown Ferndale restaurants that serve french fries
Rosie O'Grady's
279 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$3.00
More about Rosie O'Grady's
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Howe's Bayou
22848 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(939 reviews)
Side French Fries
$3.25
More about Howe's Bayou
