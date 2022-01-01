Go
Toast

Roxy's

Pass a good time!

314 Ferry St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

314 Ferry St

Vevay IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Friendship Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Crafted Coffee

No reviews yet

Cafe, Coffee Shop and Roaster. In House roasted coffees, Homemade Pastries, Homemade Gelato, Delicious Panini Sandwiches, Soups and Salads.

Shooters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Uncommon - Madison

No reviews yet

Say good-bye to boring pizza!
Pizza Uncommon serves uniquely crafted pies, made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, & freshly grated mozzarella… Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection!
Now open for carry-out and delivery, located in historic Rogers Corner in downtown Madison, IN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston