Go
Toast

The Flying Falafel

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

2114 Shattuck Ave. • $

Avg 4.3 (2035 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tahini (8 oz)$4.99
10 Falafel Balls ~$5.99
Baklava Dessert ~$2.25
Mezze Plate ~$13.50
A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.
Side Hummus (8 oz) ~$4.99
Famous Fries$4.25
Sexy Salad ~$11.00
The Pita Pocket ~$10.50
A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.
Family Pack$44.50
Stock up on Flying Falafel for yourself or share the goods with your quarantine buddy. This family pack has everything you need to enjoy an all-vegan-kosher Mediterranean feast!
(say that 10X fast)
Comes with...
2 Protein mini-buckets
2 sides (dolmas, rice, french fries)
2 side salads (*FF classic toppings)
Hummus to go
4 Pita Breads
Pita Bread ~$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2114 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.

Heroic Italian

No reviews yet

Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.

Fire Wings Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beta Lounge Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston