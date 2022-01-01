Go
Toast

Fiamma Burger

Fast casual, made to order burgers and fries.

1309 Railroad Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
Fiamma Burger$8.00
Quarter pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
Potato Fries - Large$8.25
Northwest-grown, skin on potatoes.
N.W. Burger$11.50
Bison, lamb or house-ground beef with arugula, roasted garlic, smoked onions, cheddar-jack cheese and horseradish mayo.
Fiamma Burger with Cheese$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
B"Ham" Burger$11.25
Beef patty topped with a runny egg*, cheddar-jack cheese, prosciutto, shoestring potatoes and smokey sauce.
Potato Fries - Small$3.75
Northwest-grown, skin on potatoes.
Sweet Potato Fries - Small$4.25
Chili lime spice and Fiamma ranch.
See full menu

Location

1309 Railroad Ave

Bellingham WA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

No reviews yet

Central Texas Style BBQ

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Cosmos Bistro

No reviews yet

Scratch made comfort food from brunch to burgers and specialty pantry goods for all tastes

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston