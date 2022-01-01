Go
19 Washington St

Naperville, IL 60540

Classic Caesar Salad $14.00
Romaine, Pecorino, Artisan Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Funghi Pizza $18.00
Mushroom, Imported Mozzarella & Basil
Fiamme House Salad $14.00
Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Cherry Tomato & Lemon Vinaigrette
Margherita Pizza $16.00
Imported Mozzarella, Pecorino & Basil
Regina Margherita Pizza $18.00
“Neapolitan Classic” Mozzarella Di Bufala, Oven Roasted Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
Salsiccia Pizza $20.00
Fennel Sausage, Pecorino, Imported Mozzarella & Basil
Diavolo Pizza $20.00
Spicy Soppressata & Imported Mozzarella
The Mootz
Red sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar, brick cheese, Italian seasoning
Kids Cheese Pizza $10.00
The Wedge Salad $12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Pancetta, Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

19 Washington St, Naperville IL 60540

