Fiction Kitchen

Thoughtful prepared vegan cuisine from a 100% fully vegan kitchen

428 S. Dawson St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tres Leches$7.00
Traditional Latin American yellow cake soaked in 3 vegan milks, with seasonal fruit and soy whipped topping (V/ NF)
Vegan Chzcake LEMON VANILLA$8.00
Our classic lemon-vanilla cheesecake with gingersnap crust, winterberry coulis and mint sprig (V/ NF)
Curry Bowl$16.00
Seasonal vegetables and potatoes with a fragrant house-made yellow coconut curry at a spice level 1- 5, with a side of Carolina Gold rice.
(V/ GF/ SF/ NF)
Fried Chxn Plate$19.00
Mock chicken dredged, battered and deep fried, served with coleslaw, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables and hush puppies (V/ NF)
Lions Mane Rangoons$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce.
(V/ NF)
Chxn + Waffles$15.00
Marinated, herb seasoned, hand dredged and fried mock chicken with a Belgian waffle, lemonsalt dressed arugula, maple syrup and seasonal fruit
(V/ NF)
BBQ Plate$19.00
House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, mashed potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies
(V/ NF)
Peanut Noodle Bowl$17.00
Rice noodles, coconut-sesame sautéed seasonal vegetables and shiitake mushrooms, dressed in hoisin sauce and garnished with Sriracha peanuts, cilantro, limes and microgreens.
(V/ GF)
Mac + Chz$13.50
Housemade vegan mornay in creamy macaroni, baked with a layer of shredded vegan mozzarella on top.
(V/ NF)
*GLUTEN FREE OPTION CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE
Fried Oyster Mushrooms$11.50
Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli.
(V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)
Location

428 S. Dawson St

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
