Fiction Kitchen

Poole's Diner

No reviews yet

POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME.

PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS.

OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.

