Go
Toast

Fiddleheads Cafe

Hartford's Homegrown Breakfast and Lunch

535 Farmington ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Potato$3.00
South Whitney$12.50
Veggie Hash$12.00
Smash & Hash$13.00
Waffle$7.50
Breakfast Sammy$6.00
Fried Mozz$8.00
Side Bacon$3.00
Bent Life$11.50
French Toast (2pcs)$8.50
See full menu

Location

535 Farmington ave

Hartford CT

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall

No reviews yet

HartFoods Online Food Hall includes multiple different restaurant concepts. You can order from one restaurant or you can order items from all of them! And check back often to see what new restaurant concepts we are adding!

The Half Door

No reviews yet

Hartford's Best Irish Pub. Great food, gourmet beer & good whiskey. It's magically delicious.

Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston