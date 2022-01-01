Go
Toast
  • /
  • Leland
  • /
  • Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

A Healthy Sandwich Shop. Our natural and fresh ingredients are found locally and regionally throughout Michigan. Our products contain no GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. Enjoy a ready-made sandwich or order online or in-house from our menu.

202 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Captain$12.00
Our Rueben!! Waygu Corned Beef, Jarlsberg Swiss, Brinery Saurerkraut, and Thousand Island on Local Caraway Rye
Daily Driver$10.00
Non-GMO Chicken, Applewood Bacon Jam, Farmhouse Cheddar, Romaine, Spinach Wrap, Chipotle Mayo
Yacht Club$11.00
Farmer Sy's Turkey Breast, Natural Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Herbed Mayo on Local Focaccia
Veggie Burrito$9.00
Cage-Free Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Roasted Vegetables, Cotija Cheese, Fresh Salsa
Thai Chicken Wrap$9.00
Seasoned Organic Chicken with House-made Thai Peanut Slaw with All Natural Peanut Butter and Cole Slaw in a Hacienda Spinach Wrap
OTG Sandwich$9.00
Our signature breakfast sandwich made to travel featuring Cage-Free Eggs, Natural Bacon, Farmhouse Cheddar,  Herbed Mayo on a Grilled Focaccia 9
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Natural Pork Sausage, Cage-Free Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Peppers, Onion, Hacienda Spinach Wrap, and House-made Avocado Crema
Roasted Hand-cut Potatoes$3.00
Motown Reuben$10.00
Uncle Sy's Non-GMO turkey, house-made slaw and Russian dressing, Baby swiss on grilled Michigan traditional rye bread.
G3 Grilled Cheese$7.00
Melted Smoked Gouda, Farmhouse Cheddar, and Gruyere on Grilled Local Brioche
         Add Applewood Natural Bacon 3 
See full menu

Location

202 W Main St

Lake Leelanau MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Leland Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cove Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh Fish x Cold Beer

Harbor House Trading Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Riverside Inn

No reviews yet

The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston