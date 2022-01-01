Go
Fidel & Co East Village

Specialty coffee shop, roastery, and artisan bakery.

500 Shall Ave Ste B

Popular Items

Iced Coffee$4.00
Flash-brewed iced coffee made from our house-roasted coffee blend.
Biscuit$3.00
Buttermilk biscuit options: butter, apple butter or jam, or honey.
Avocado Toast$9.00
A generous layer of fresh-mashed avocados, served with tahini on our sour dough, and topped with za'atar spice mix and pickled carrots.
Açai Bowl$12.00
Açaí Bowl topped with house-made granola, bananas, hemp seeds, peanut butter, and local honey. Seasonal fruit is offered when available.
Bagel$3.50
House-made cheddar, sesame, and sea salt bagels.
Roasted Chicken Wrap$11.00
Roasted chicken, zhoug yogurt, pickled cucumber, radish, roasted onion, mixed greens, fresh herbs wrapped in a toasted pita.
Turkey Chipotle Sandwich$11.00
Roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed greens, served on soft white bread.
Latte$5.00
Carefully crafted latte made however you prefer it. Iced or hot, we proudly serve it straight or with our house-made syrups or local honey.
Americano$3.00
Cafecito Cup$2.50
Batch brew coffee made from house-roasted beans.
Location

Little Rock AR

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
