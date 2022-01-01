Go
Fido

Come in and enjoy!

1812 21st Ave S • $$

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)

Popular Items

McFido$7.00
two scrambled eggs & cheese on a bagel
+ bacon / local country ham 3
+ local sausage / veggie sausage 4
Drip Coffee$2.25
Village Scramble$12.00
Two scrambled eggs, with baby spinach, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, roasted red onions, and feta served with breakfast potatoes + toast on side.
Milkbone$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
two scrambled eggs, salsa verde, cheesy potatoes, pico de gallo, charred onion sour cream, served with hot sauce and choice of local sausage, veggie sausage.
Local Latte$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
Cold Brew$5.50
Pete's Breakfast$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried OR grilled chicken breast, served on a pretzel bun, with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles
Latte$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1812 21st Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 8:15 pm
