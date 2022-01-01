Go
Field Brewing

303 East Main St

Popular Items

Field Burger$14.00
double beef patty, white cheddar cheese, farm greens, pickle, tomato, field sauce on an Amelia's bun (add egg or bacon) CGF
Pimento Patty Melt$12.00
local beef patties, grilled onions, pimento cheese, pickled jalapeno, Amelia's pullman bread. CBGF
Salmon$17.00
sustainable Verlasso Salmon, blackening spice, farro, roasted wild mushroom, coconut basil cream. a temperature is required. our chef recommends medium.
BBQ Bacon Smash Burger$12.00
local beef patties, white cheddar cheese, bbq bacon jam, pickle, Amelia's bun. CGF
Market Salad
garden greens, pickled onions, walnuts and parm ranch GF/VEG/CV
Fries$6.00
fries with shaved parmesan, fresh herbs and parmesan ranch. GF/VEG
Brussels Sprouts$8.50
crispy brussels sprouts topped with bacon lardons and maple gasterique. GF/CV
Wings
choice of buffalo, bbq, dry hop rub, chive teriyaki (CS), served with bleu cheese. GF
Mac & Cheese
fresh pasta, three cheese blend.
Location

303 East Main St

West field IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
