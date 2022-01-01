Go
Field of Greens - Palm Beach

Salads - Sandwiches - Cold Pressed Juices - Acai - Plant Based Smoothies & Shakes - Vegan & Gluten Free friendly

SALADS • SANDWICHES

261 Royal Poinciana Way • $

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB$10.50
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread
GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP$10.50
Roasted Chicken,Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Red And Green Peppers, Jalapeno, Jack Cheddar, Bbq Ranch, Whole Wheat Wrap
FULL OF LIFE SALAD$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap
KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD$10.50
Kale, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Roasted Almonds, Craisins, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
GREEK SALAD$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
PESTO CHICKEN$10.50
Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette
ALMOND BROTHERS$8.50
Strawberry, Blueberry, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein,Almond Milk
THE PUMP$8.50
Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Maca, Almond Milk
HIPPY GREENS SALAD$10.50
Baby Field Greens, Roasted Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds, Granola, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Drizzle
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

261 Royal Poinciana Way

Palm Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
