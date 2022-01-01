Go
Fieldhouse Pizza Liberty Lake

Your neighborhood pizza restaurant!

1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110

Popular Items

LG Taylormade
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Bite-sized, made to order soft pretzels served with house made cheese sauce and stoneground mustard.
Cheese Bread$9.00
Toasted pizza dough topped with garlic butter, Italian seasonings, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with house-made red sauce.
Wings$13.00
Served with celery and ranch.
{ Original - Garlic Parmesan - Honey BBQ - Sweet Chili }
MD Create Your Own Pizza$13.00
LG The Fieldhouse
Canadian bacon, salami, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and black olives.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Build your own calzone!
SM Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
LG Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Fieldhouse Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted hoagie with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise and au jus.
Location

1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110

Liberty Lake WA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
