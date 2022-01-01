Go
Toast

Field's Steak & Oyster Bar Biloxi

Come in and enjoy!

119 Rue Magnolia

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

119 Rue Magnolia

Biloxi MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sal & Mookie's Biloxi

No reviews yet

Chef-Prepared Appetizers, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pasta - and of course pizza and ice cream made from fresh ingredients daily. Adults-only bar and outdoor lounge + party room, catering & take-out.

Coasty's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Coasty's is a locally owned food truck here on the Gulf Coast. Our menu changes from day to day to keep it exciting and always fresh! Check out our "HOOK IT UP" options to make any item your own. We hope too see you at the truck!

One Thirty One Lameuse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston